Keanu Reeves reveals why he turned down ‘Speed 2’

By Marianne Garvey

Keanu Reeves has revealed why he turned down the 1997 movie, “Speed 2: Cruise Control.”

Reeves and starred with Sandra Bullock in the 1994 film “Speed,” about a bus that will explode if it drops below 50 miles per hour.

The actor appeared on “The Graham Norton Show,” where he said, “At the time I didn’t respond to the script. I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven, and I loved ‘Speed’, but an ocean liner? I had nothing against the artists involved, but at that time I had the feeling it just wasn’t right.”

Jack Whitehall, who was also a guest on the show, had asked Reeves why he turned it down.

Reeves, however, will be in the “The Matrix Resurrections” movie, reprising his role as Neo, who is alive again after dying 18 years ago.

“Hopefully people will enjoy it — it’s very exciting, and it was an extraordinary experience to make it,” he said of the new movie.

About the character, Reeves told Norton, “I had the same question — when the director asked me what I thought about doing another ‘Matrix’ film I said ‘What? That sounds amazing but I’m dead.’ She was like, ‘Are you?’ and I said, ‘Do tell!’ She wrote a beautiful story, and I love playing the character. How I am alive will all be explained.”

“The Matrix Resurrections” will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max Dec. 22.

(CNN and HBO Max are both part of WarnerMedia.)

