Supreme Court declines to block New York vaccine mandate

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

The Supreme Court turned away two emergency requests Monday from health care workers, doctors and nurses in New York to block the state’s vaccine mandate.

Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas dissented.

The dispute arose when three nurses and a group called We the Patriots USA, Inc, challenged the mandate, arguing that it allowed exemptions for those with medical objections but not for people with religious objections.

The rule, which is currently in effect, covers workers in hospitals and nursing homes, home health agencies, adult centers as well as hospices. Several doctors who say they have treated many patients with Covid filed a separate request with the justices.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

