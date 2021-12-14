Japan rugby’s new League One thinks big, aims global

By STEVE McMORRAN

AP Sports Writer

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Japan’s new-look professional rugby competition will launch next month with bold ambitions to win not only a domestic but a global audience. The League One is aiming to attract the world’s best players and to expand rugby’s foothold in Asia. Japanese business leader Genichi Tamatsuka has been chosen to run the league which begins in early January with competition among 24 teams across three divisions. The recruitment goals may concern other leagues that will struggle to match the free-spending competition.