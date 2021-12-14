Michigan High School to close Tuesday due to threat

By Melissa Hudson

Click here for updates on this story

STEVENSVILLE, Michigan (WBND-LD) — Lakeshore High School will be closed Tuesday after a written threat was found in the high school bathroom.

The closure is intended to give school officials and police time to investigate the issue while ensuring students and staff remain safe, the letter from the superintendent said.

The letter was sent to parents on Monday regarding the closure.

All after school events at the high school Monday and Tuesday night are also cancelled.

All other district buildings will be open on Tuesday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.