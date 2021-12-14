Mississippi St. blasts Georgia St. 79-50 to end skid

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Iverson Molinar scored 18 points and D.J. Jeffries scored 15 and Mississippi State blitzed Georgia State 79-50 and ended its two-game losing streak. Shakeel Moore’s layup broke a tie at 8-all and that triggered an 11-4 Bulldogs run. Jeffries’ 3-pointer with 8:35 before halftime gave Mississippi State a 22-14 advantage and they went on to outscore Georgia State 21-8 to close the half. Molinar only missed one shot all night going 5 for 6 overall and made all seven of his foul shots. Corey Allen scored 15 for the Panthers who have now lost three of their last four.