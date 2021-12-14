NC Community rallies together to bring Christmas gifts to kids impacted by tornadoes

By Lauren Brigman

Click here for updates on this story

CANDLER, North Carolina (WLOS) — A local effort is underway to provide Christmas gifts to the children impacted by the recent tornadoes in Kentucky.

Several locations in Western North Carolina are taking holiday donations, including Hominy Baptist Church in Candler. From now through Sunday, the goal is to fill three trailers with gifts for children as part of the “Tows for Tots” drive.

Event organizer Ron Honeycutt says you can also drop off donations at any local towing company.

Enka-Candler firefighters are among those who have already donated to the effort.

Local towing companies such as Honeycutt Wrecker, Carolina Towing, Olen Hensley Automotive and businesses like Bartlett Trucking are banding together to make Christmas happen for the kids in Paducah, Kentucky.

Honeycutt says they are collecting toys for kids of all ages and he wants people to remember the older kids need presents too.

“Kids who are 12, 13 years old – they still need Santa to come to their house too,” he told News 13 on Tuesday. “So we need bicycles, tricycles or anything for the 12 and 13-year-olds. Anything that we can get that we can take to these kids.”

Honeycutt organizes the local ‘Tows for Tots” drive to give local children Christmas gifts, clothes and shoes.

He says more than $8,000 was raised this year to provide for over 125 local children.

He adds that he hopes to now help kids across state lines who have had their lives changed right before Christmas.

“We just want to be a part of the community,” Honeycutt said. “These tow truck drivers are entrepreneurs, they’re not just tow truck drivers. They’re not just somebody you see on the side of the road. They are a part of the community.”

Here are the gift drop-off locations:

Hominy Baptist Church: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 135 Candler School Rd, Candler, NC Olen Hensley Automotive: 221 Amboy Rd, Asheville, NC Carolina Towing & Transport: 571 Long Shoals Road, Arden, NC Honeycutt Wrecker: 2268 Smokey Park Hwy, Candler, NC

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.