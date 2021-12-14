Skip to Content
Pete Maravich’s LSU letterman jacket fetches nearly $117K

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — More than 50 years after his record-setting basketball career at LSU, “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s college letterman jacket has sold for nearly $117,000 at auction. According to The Advocate, last weekend’s auction of various Maravich memorabilia netted over $160,000, including the earnings from the jacket. The purple jacket was worn by Maravich during his three seasons as a Tiger. The rest of the auction items included his 1978 NBA All-Star game jersey, All-American plaques from all three seasons at LSU, and the jacket he wore in 1987 for his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

