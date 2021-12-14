Six FBI agents investigated for allegedly soliciting prostitution while on assignment overseas

By Christina Carrega

Six FBI agents were investigated for allegedly soliciting prostitution, trafficking drugs and failing to report unofficial interactions for foreign nationals while on assignment overseas, a Justice Department watchdog says.

The Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General released an investigative report on Tuesday that accuses four FBI officials of soliciting, procuring and accepting sex from prostitutes while on duty in a foreign country and lying about it.

A fifth official also allegedly “solicited commercial sex overseas” and a sixth official knew about their alleged misconduct but didn’t report it, according to the report.

The alleged actions by all six of the unidentified FBI officials are in violation of Justice Department and FBI policies, according to the report.

Of the five officials accused of misconduct, two resigned, two retired and one was removed while the inspector general was investigating the incidents.

During the investigation, four of the FBI officials “lacked candor about their interactions with prostitutes and other misconduct during OIG compelled interviews and compelled polygraph examinations,” the inspector general said, adding that one person “made false statements in an OIG compelled interview and compelled polygraph examination in violation of federal law, when the official denied having engaged in sex acts with a prostitute.”

Furthermore, one of the FBI officials gave another official a package of “approximately 100 white pills” to take to a foreign law enforcement officer, the report states.

Stephanie Logan, a spokeswoman for the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General, said that there is no additional information to share about its investigation and recommended filing a Freedom of Information Act request. CNN has filed a FOIA request.

The inspector general’s office referred its report to the FBI “for appropriate action.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.