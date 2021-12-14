Student brings BB gun to middle school, prompts lockdown

By Rob Polansky

NEW LONDON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A student brought a BB gun to a middle school in New London on Monday, according to school officials.

The incident put Bennie Dover Jackson Multi-Magnet Middle School into lockdown shortly after 1 p.m.

New London police performed a sweep of the building. The search revealed that the BB gun was in the student’s possession.

The lockdown was lifted around 2 p.m.

New London Public Schools said students and staff were safe.

“We continue to ask students and staff to report any suspicions or concerns they have regarding school safety,” the district said in news release. “We appreciate those that came forward to report this and the prompt and thorough response by the New London Police Department and school staff.”

No other details were released.

