Urgent care temporarily closes due to ‘extremely high patient volumes’

By Emily Hamer

BARABOO, Wisconsin (madison.com/Wisconsin State Journal) — An urgent care clinic in Baraboo is temporarily closing because it is experiencing “extremely high patient volumes,” SSM Health said Monday.

The urgent care inside of SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo will be closed starting Tuesday. SSM Health did not say when it will reopen, but said it would “reevaluate” at the end of December.

SSM Health spokesperson Lisa Adams said the closure is because of the “overall” number of patients, not necessarily because of COVID-19. She said all health care facilities “are seeing high numbers of cases of all kinds.”

“I wouldn’t be able to say whether or not it’s specific to COVID,” Adams said.

The 24/7 emergency department inside the St. Clare Hospital is still open, so those with emergencies should still go to the Baraboo hospital, SSM Health said.

Non-emergency patients should instead visit SSM Health’s urgent care location in Lake Delton at 530 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, SSM Health said. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

All of SSM Health’s other urgent care locations are also still open.

SSM Health said people should get vaccinated for both COVID-19 and the flu, as well as continue to wear a mask, socially distance and wash hands.

