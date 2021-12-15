Holiday shopping gets off to a disappointingly sluggish start

By Anneken Tappe and Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business

Americans shopped less than expected in November, new data from the Census Bureau showed Wednesday.

US retail sales grew by 0.3% in November, a sharp decline from the previous month and less than economists had predicted.

Even so, sales were 16.1% higher than in the same period last year.

Americans have been struggling with rising prices this year, but economists and retail sector experts still believe that the holiday shopping season will be strong.

