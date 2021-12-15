Jill Biden to visit victims of Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy and push Covid-19 vaccinations

By Kate Bennett, CNN

First lady Jill Biden is traveling to Wisconsin on Wednesday in part to comfort victims and families of the November Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha.

The trip comes while President Joe Biden is in Kentucky Wednesday, surveying damage and meeting with people impacted by deadly tornadoes there.

The first lady is the first member of the administration to meet with anyone from Waukesha since the crash that killed six people and injured more than 60. Biden is being joined for her travels by second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Darrell E. Brooks, 39, allegedly drove an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade on November 21. Brooks has been charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the incident. He is the lone suspect in the incident.

In addition meeting with those affected by the parade, Biden will also greet children who have received the Covid-19 vaccination. This portion of the visit is part of the first lady’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness for children getting the vaccine, for which they are now eligible. Both of these events will take place at Children’s Wisconsin hospital in Milwaukee.

Later, Biden, Emhoff and Murphy will stop at the Waukesha City Hall to meet with additional victims’ family members and first responders.

