Lights driver Malukas promoted to IndyCar to drive for Coyne

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — David Malukas became the third Indy Lights promoted to IndyCar when Dale Coyne Racing on Wednesday hired the 20-year-old for next season. Malukas will drive the No. 18 for Coyne in a partnership with the Lights team owned by his father. Malukas won seven races last season and finished second in the Lights standings behind champion Kyle Kirkwood. Malukas joins Kirkwood and Devlin DeFranesco as drivers moving from Lights to IndyCar. Malukas is the youngest of the three at 20-years-old. He’s from outside of Chicago, about 10 miles from Dale Coyne Racing shop.