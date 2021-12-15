Massive tree narrowly misses man sitting inside van

By SPENCER THOMAS

NORTH PLAINS, Oregon (KPTV) — A quick burst of winter weather proved to be a nerve-racking situation for one person in North Plains.

At 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning the man, who doesn’t want to be named, was parked in his Honda Odyssey at North Plain Veterans Park when a large tree fell on top of his van.

He told FOX 12 he was sitting in the driver’s seat, looked up and saw a massive tree on his left-hand side swaying as it began leaning his way.

Before he had a chance to get out the tree uprooted and landed on his car. Branches pierced the windshield and barricaded the driver’s side door.

Luckily the man was able to get out on the other side and was not injured. The city of North Plains is removing the tree and assessing the van for damages.

It’s not known what exactly caused the tree to fall, but previous weather conditions might have played a role.

