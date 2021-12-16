Assistance League of Bend dropping off Secret Santa gifts at senior care facilities

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Assistance League of Bend was packing up and sending out several cars Thursday to deliver gifts to senior care facilities around Central Oregon.

Over 300 presents will be delivered to 17 senior care facilities in Bend, Redmond, Sisters and La Pine.

Facility representatives speak with residents and obtain personalized gift requests, including size, color and interests.

The majority of the gifts were donated from Assistance League members

In addition to the dedicated members and valued community volunteers, employees from Hooker Creek, Salon Essenza, AmeriTitle and members of Temple Beth Tikvah are contributing gifts for seniors through the Secret Santa program this year.

Noah Chast met and followed one group of volunteers dropping off gifts in Bend, and will have that story tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

The Assistance League of Bend is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.