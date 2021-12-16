Federal judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s settlement of opioid lawsuits over legal protections for members of Sackler family

By Rob Frehse and Evan Simko-Bednarski, CNN

A federal judge has overturned the opioid settlement of more than $4 billion that gave the Sackler family broad protection against civil litigation and resolved all outstanding civil suits against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.

The Bankruptcy Court lacked the statutory authority to give the Sackler family those protections and they are not permitted under the bankruptcy code, Judge Colleen McMahon of the Southern District of New York ruled Thursday.

Purdue Pharma said they would appeal the ruling, saying the decision would “delay, and perhaps end, the ability of creditors, communities, and individuals to receive billions in value to abate the opioid crisis,” according to a statement from Steve Miller, Chairman of the Purdue Pharma L.P. Board of Directors.

“These funds are needed now more than ever as overdose rates hit record-highs, and we are confident that we can successfully appeal this decision and deliver desperately needed funds to the communities and individuals suffering in the midst of this crisis,” Miller said.

The ruling upends critical protections that have shielded the Sackler family and their fortune from civil liability.

CNN has reached out to the Sackler family for comment.

