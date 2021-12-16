Vermonters fined after releasing air from bear hunter’s tires, wardens say

By Web Staff

GROTON, Vermont (WPTZ) — Two Vermont women were fined and had certain licensing privileges revoked after being found guilty of interfering with bear hunters.

According to game wardens, both were found releasing air from the tires of a black bear hunter’s truck when he and two partners returned from tracking hounds in a wooded area near Groton State Forest.

Wardens said the hunting group began in the state forest before a bear lead their hounds onto private property and climbed a tree. All three allegedly entered the woods and retrieved their dogs, leaving the bear in that tree.

“Following an argument between the parties, one of the two women allowed a German Shepard out of their vehicle,” a spokesperson for Fish and Wildlife said. “The loose German Shepard attacked and injured one of the leashed hounds, which required veterinary care.”

The hunter reportedly called state police to report the incident. A subsequent investigation by a game warden found the bear hunters were acting lawfully, and those accused of releasing air from truck tires were found guilty of interfering (which is prohibited under Vermont law).

Both women were fined $262 by the state and lost their license privileges for fishing, hunting and trapping for a year, according to Fish and Wildlife.

The incident follows a period of heated debate across the state about the rights of hunters to chase black bears onto private property. A viral TikTok video posted in September showing a landowner critiquing hunters’ ability to use his property garnered more than 12 million views.

Multiple petitions arguing for change, or not, emerged from the incident, but no plans to change current legislation had been announced at the time of this report.

In both cases, wildlife officials are urging civility.

“I encourage all Vermonters to join me in remembering our shared passion for wildlife,” said Commissioner Christopher Herrick, “no matter how different our practices or approaches may be, and to remain civil and respectful as we discuss these important conservation issues.”

