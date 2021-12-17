Covid-19 is wreaking havoc on the sports schedule

By Steve Almasy and Homero De la Fuente, CNN

Covid-19 is causing headaches for professional leagues and university sports programs, who find themselves faced with having to reschedule games or find new opponents in the upcoming days.

The postponements and cancellations come as coronavirus cases rise throughout the country and an increasing number of players are asked to quarantine as past of Covid-19 protocols.

Sports aren’t alone. Broadway has also been affected.

Here’s a look at the changes to the sports schedule:

NFL postpones three games for a few days

The NFL is postponing three Week 15 games due to Covid-19 issues around the league, the league announced Friday.

Saturday’s scheduled game between the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders was rescheduled for Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

The decision comes after more than 15 Cleveland Browns players have landed on the NFL’s Covid-19/Reserve list in recent days, including the team’s starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski also tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.

Sunday’s scheduled games between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles and between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams will both be postponed until Tuesday. Both Tuesday games will kick off at 7 p.m. ET.

As of Thursday night, the Rams had placed 25 of its players on the Covid-19/Reserve list. A spokesman from the Rams told CNN all the players recorded a positive test, and all 25 players are vaccinated.

The Washington Football team has 21 players on the Covid-19/Reserve list, including its first- and second-string quarterbacks.

The NFL describes the Covid-19/Reserve list as being for players who either test positive for Covid-19 or who have been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

NFL teams not are permitted to comment on the medical status of players other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for the virus.

NCAA teams postpone games or find new opponents

The NCAA men’s basketball calendar has been turned upside down with more than a dozen games canceled or postponed in recent days.

Most notably, games between No. 2 Duke and Loyola and between No. 4 UCLA and North Carolina scheduled for Saturday have been canceled due to Covid-19 issues within the UCLA and Loyola programs, the schools announced Friday.

Duke and UNC found new opponents. The Blue Devils’ first scheduled foe, Cleveland State, announced some positive tests results and Loyola was set to step in but some of its players got Covid-19. Now Duke will play in-state rival Elon University.

The Tar Heels will play the Kentucky Wildcats in Las Vegas, who had been scheduled to play Ohio State in the same arena.

