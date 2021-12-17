Hoodoo opens their season, announces custom ski and snowboard shop

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hoodoo Ski Area opened its first chair of the season Friday morning.

Oregon residents lined up early in the morning to get on, some even camping out the night before.

The mountain also officially advertised its custom ski and snowboard shop called SNOLAB.

The shop will make any and all design requests and can produce a product in one day if neccesary.

Pricing is similar to skis or a snowboard off the shelves.

Noah Chast will have more from SNOLAB and excited skiers, tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.