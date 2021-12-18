8-man Nancy upsets Troyes in French Cup penalty shootout

PARIS (AP) — Second-division side Nancy, playing with eight men, reached the last 32 of the French Cup by beating French league side Troyes 4-2 in a penalty shootout after they finished regulation time 1-1. Troyes is the first Ligue 1 team to get knocked out of the French Cup. Sitting at the bottom of the second division, Nancy had lost its last three games. French league sides Lille, Nantes and Clermont all advanced to the last 32.