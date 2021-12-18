North Alabama tops Southeastern Baptist 106-40

FLORENCE, Ala. — Omar Figueroa had a season-high 23 points as North Alabama romped past Southeastern Baptist 106-40. Figueroa shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers. He added six rebounds. Will Soucie had 12 points and eight rebounds for North Alabama (7-4), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Isaac Chatman added 10 points. Damian Forrest had 10 points and 10 rebounds. The 106 points were a season best for North Alabama. Keanon Peoples had eight points for the Chargers.