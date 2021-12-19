Former US Senator Johnny Isakson dies at the age of 76

By Gregory Lemos and Chandelis Duster, CNN

Former US Senator Johnny Isakson, a Republican who held a long career in politics, has died at the age of 76.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement Sunday the Peach state “lost a giant” and remembered Isakson as “one of its greatest statesmen, and a servant leader dedicated to making his state and country better than he found it.”

“Johnny Isakson personified what it means to be a Georgian. Johnny was also a dear friend to Marty, the girls, and me – as he was to so many,” Kemp said in a statement.

Isakson died just days ahead of his 77th birthday, according to the official Biographical Directory of the United States Congress.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

CNN’s Aaron Pellish and Alex Rogers contributed to this report.