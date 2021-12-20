10-yo sings anthem. brings down the house

By WFOR Staff

MIAMI (WFOR) — A big shout out to 10-year-old Isabella Velasquez, who brought the house down Sunday afternoon with the national anthem to kick off the fun at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins players were pumping their fists and cheering while she sang ahead of the team’s against the visiting Jets.

It was an incredible rendition from the fifth grader out of Miami Beach South Pointe Elementary.

“Oh my God, I was so nervous. My stomach was ‘urrr’ and then I was like this is my time. I made here, I’ll do it,” she said after the performance. “So I went on the field, my sister was actually right in front of me, and I was just very happy because I knew that my friends were at home watching me on TV. I just sang my heart out,” she said.

This wasn’t her first time singing for the Fins. Earlier this year, she performed the national anthem for the organization at the Dolphins Cancer Challenge XI.

In 2020, Isabella won Univision’s Pequenos Gigantes USA, and was among the 10 final singers in Televisa’s Pequenos Gigantes 2020 in Mexico City, when the show was canceled due to COVID-19. Later that year, Isabella also won the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce’s “Chamber’s Got Talent” competition.

In 2019, Isa won a singing contest with Phil Collins’ Little Dreams Foundation and was awarded a music scholarship.

