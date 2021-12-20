Skip to Content
Car thefts and car break-ins taking place in Bend during holiday season

Car stolen in the Old Mill
Winter Andersen
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Over the weekend, a Crooked River Ranch couple had their brand new car stolen in the Old Mill parking lot after possibly dropping their car keys while walking into the movie theater.

After dinner and a movie, the couple says their brand new black 2020 Mazda CX-5 was missing.

Additionally, a woman tells NewsChannel 21, while celebrating her boyfriends birthday at the Waypoint Hotel, her car had a purse and multiple Christmas presents stolen from it.

Noah Chast will be speaking with the owner of the stolen car tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

