Car thefts and car break-ins taking place in Bend during holiday season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Over the weekend, a Crooked River Ranch couple had their brand new car stolen in the Old Mill parking lot after possibly dropping their car keys while walking into the movie theater.

After dinner and a movie, the couple says their brand new black 2020 Mazda CX-5 was missing.

Additionally, a woman tells NewsChannel 21, while celebrating her boyfriends birthday at the Waypoint Hotel, her car had a purse and multiple Christmas presents stolen from it.

