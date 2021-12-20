Community steps in after little league ‘snack shack’ stolen

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — North Portland Little League is getting some big help from the community after their concession stand was stolen and damaged.

The little league says they use the “snack shack” trailer to sell their concessions, t-shirts, hats, and merchandise. Back on Nov. 11, the trailer went missing from storage. Portland police then found the trailer – damaged – behind a PGE substation in north Portland.

The little league’s president, Sam Lett, says volunteers went to pick it up the next day. As volunteers drove away, two men followed the, pulled out a gun, and started shooting at them. Thankfully, the volunteers got away unharmed.

Now, the trailer is left with a lot of exterior damage and the community is stepping up to help. They started a GoFundMe page to get the snack shack up and running again.

“To have that jewel of our league that is really the center of all our fun festivities to be taken away like that was very disheartening, but then the lightning response from the community to step in and help us out was one of the most heartwarming things I’ve ever experienced living in Portland,” Lett told FOX 12.

The little league had just finished fixing the snack shack back in 2020 but then COVID-19 canceled their season.

According to the GoFundMe page, it will cost about $5,500 to fix the trailer and get it ready for next season. They also want to use the money to create some kind of barrier so it doesn’t get stolen again, and they’re looking for a new, safe place to store it in north Portland.

