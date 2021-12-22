Massachusetts preschool helps raise thousands for Shriners Hospital

By Ryan Trowbridge, Kristin Burnell

Click here for updates on this story

AGAWAM, Massachusetts (WGGB, WSHM-LD) — The Jump Start Preschool in Agawam held their annual Christmas party for the first time in three years. The school raised over $4,000 for Shriners Children’s Hospital as part of the celebration.

“It feels really good. Because of COVID the past two years, we haven’t been able to celebrate a lot of things, so this year, we were hoping to do our yearly holiday ball, which also had to be stopped, so we decided to do a holiday block party instead,” said school director Rachelle Hannoush.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were joined by Agawam Police and Fire to bring holiday cheer to the children at Jump Start Preschool.

“This year, we’re making it work by having it here at the school without the parents, but still celebrating with all of the kids,” Hannoush added.

The annual celebration of Christmas took place Tuesday for the first time in three years. Hannoush told Western Mass News that the party was not just about ringing in the holidays, but also served as a way to give back. Over the past month, donations were collected by students’ families for Shriners Children’s Hospital.

“A big part of early childhood is for teaching them the alphabet and social-emotional learning, but it’s also teaching them about being active parts of the community volunteering and helping and thinking about others,” Hannoush explained.

Jump Start will present the hospital with a check and kids will also fill a car with toys that will be delivered to the hospital on Wednesday. The preschool hopes this will help teach kids the importance of giving back.

“Having the kids be happy to be here and learning in a fun and safe environment is the best feeling ever…and to teach children about helping others and being active parts of the community because that is all what this season is about,” Hannoush said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.