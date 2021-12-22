North Carolina nonprofit providing Christmas miracle for medically fragile toddler

By Annette Weston

WINTERVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A local nonprofit is providing a Christmas miracle for a medically fragile Winterville boy, presenting a check to the family of Greyson Ausbon to help make their home more accessible for the toddler’s special needs.

Greyson’s grandma Alice Stancil Huggins said he was born in February 2018 “normal, healthy and strong” but when he was not quite five months old he began having seizures – sometimes 70-90 a day.

After hospitalization and numerous tests, Greyson was diagnosed with a severe form of epilepsy that is difficult to manage even with many medications.

“He is unable to sit up by himself or walk and relies on a stander and gait trainer to help him stand. He wears braces on his lower legs to help support his feet and ankles when he is in his stander and gait trainer.” Huggins said, “We have a special seat that he sits in so that we can move him around the house.” While Greyson doesn’t speak, his grandma said he communicates in his own way.

“For as much as he has been through, he is the sweetest, most loving, and caring child that God could have ever given us,” she said, “Greyson is definitely a blessing to our family.” Marenda and Todd Ausbon, Greyson’s parents, are planning an addition to their house, which was built in 1977, to make it accessible for Greyson. Huggins said the access to the bathroom and bedrooms is so narrow that a Hoyer lift will not fit through the hallway into the bathroom and, at 45 pounds, Greyson is already over the weight limit for the caretakers to lift and carry him safely.

The Purple Diamond Divas Social Club is a Greenville nonprofit, a group of women that have come together to help those in need throughout the community. They will present a check Wednesday evening to the Ausbon family to help make the needed renovations to their home.

For more about Greyson’s story and to learn how you can donate, visit the site below:

givesendgo.com/G2DFG#

