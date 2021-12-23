Family grieving the loss of husband who fell down stairs at Vikings game

By Kate Raddatz

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota family is grieving the loss of a husband, father, and Vikings fan.

Josh Engle died from a traumatic brain injury. He fell down a flight of stairs at the Vikings-Packer game at U.S Bank Stadium last month and died from his injuries.

When Engle moved to Minnesota from California 20 years ago, the 49ers fan also became a Vikings fan.

“That morning is a morning I’ll never forget,” Amber Engle, Josh’s wife said.

Amber says she last saw Engle before the home Vikings-Packers game in November. During the first quarter, he went to go get concessions.

“I get a call from his friends, ‘Amber there’s been an accident you need to get down here immediately’,” she said.

Engle was in the 300 level when he fell 30-feet down the stairs and hit his head.

How or why Amber says, they’re still trying to figure out from the video.

Engle was then rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

“I begged the doctors, we have four kids he needs to come home please save him,” Amber said.

Over three weeks later, doctors told the family Engle would never wake up.

“We were just crying, bawling it was awful,” Amber said. “Then I had to come home to the kids and I didn’t know how I was going to tell them.”

Engle’s family made the difficult decision to take him off life support on Dec. 14. He was 45.

Engle was also adamant about being an organ donor and received a walk of honor in the hospital before his death.

Now his family will celebrate the holidays without him.

“We’re truly blessed. A lot of people have helped us to make sure we have a Christmas, but it’s going to be hard,” Amber said.

Amber says she is considering legal action.

The Minnesota Vikings released a statement saying they are saddened by Engle’s death and that their hearts go out to the entire Engle family.

