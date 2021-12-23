School safety agent killed, twin and boyfriend shot outside bar

By WABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ASTORIA, QUEENS, New York (WABC) — A 27-year-old woman has died after being shot along with another woman and a man in Queens overnight Thursday.

The victim, an off-duty school safety agent, was shot with her twin sister and a male believed to be her boyfriend.

They were struck while coming out of a bar on Steinway Street in Astoria around 4 a.m.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was shot in the torso and leg.

Her twin sister was hit in the knee, and the male was shot in the buttocks and arm.

All three were rushed to the hospital, where the woman succumbed to her injuries.

The suspect is believed to have fled in a white BMW sedan across the RFK Triborough Bridge into the Bronx.

No arrests have been made.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.