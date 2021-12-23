She was against the COVID-19 vaccine, then ended up in a two-month coma. This is her message.

By Brittany Hope

CAMERON PARK, California (KCRA) — Andrea Arriaga Borges tested positive for COVID-19 on May 19, 2021. The mother of five told KCRA 3 she had no underlying health issues, does not have asthma and does not smoke.

Six days later, the Cameron Park woman asked her husband to call 911 when she couldn’t breathe or walk.

The last thing she remembers is talking to family before being intubated at the hospital.

“That’s all I remember,” she said. “And then I was in a coma for two months.”

Borges had to undergo multiple blood transfusions and a tracheotomy, lost her motor skills and had to re-learn how to walk.

She missed one of her daughter’s high school graduations.

“The doctors told my kids and my husband I wasn’t going to make it,” she said, with tears in her eyes.

After four months in multiple hospitals, she said her doctors were shocked by her recovery and ability to be sent home.

Borges was not vaccinated when she tested positive for COVID-19.

“I was against the vaccine,” she told KCRA 3. “After going through what I went through, I don’t wish that upon anybody.”

She is now fully vaccinated against the virus.

Her four-month battle inspired her husband, children and her friends to get the vaccine as well.

“We would never think it would happen to us,” Debeie York, Borges’ best friend said. “You hear about other people and until it hits close to home, that’s when it really sounds the alarm. You go, ‘Oh, this is real.'”

Borges believes it is a miracle that she will be home with her family for her holidays.

She encourages anyone who is unsure or against the vaccine to educate themselves and talk to their doctors.

“For my own sanity and peace of mind, it just made me feel better to know that at least there’s a layer of protection,” she said. “I hope that whoever’s watching this that is young and healthy, it’s not that it won’t even happen to you, because it could.”

