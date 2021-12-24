Haiti Earthquake Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Here’s a look at the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, which struck on January 12, 2010. The earthquake had a 7.0 magnitude.

The Toll

220,000–300,000: Estimates of the death toll vary

300,000: Number of injured

1.5 million: People initially displaced

2.3 million – Peak number of displaced

3,978: Number of schools damaged or destroyed by the earthquake

Response in Dollars

$13.34 billion: Aid allocated by international agencies for 2010-2020, according to the United Nations Office of the Special Envoy for Haiti

Effect on Foreigners

102: Death toll of UN personnel

122: Americans confirmed dead

