Long lines for COVID tests ahead of holidays on Oahu

OAHU, Hawaii (KITV) — The line for testing at the Blaisdell Center on Oahu wrapped around several blocks as people waited for a test, some waiting up to 2 and a half hours.

But many were not even feeling sick.

“I had a potential exposure so that keeps me out of work, and this is to get me back to work,” says Ian Kennedy.

Steve Wilhelm also didn’t have any symptoms. He had COVID before and wants to avoid getting it again.

“I got vaccinated, I had a breakthrough case, I got boosted and now I’m getting tested I guess for peace of mind,” he says.

Like others in the line, he decided to get a test in preparation for holiday gatherings.

“Some friends of mine are having a get together around Christmas and everybody just kind of agreed to get tested beforehand so it doesn’t become a super spreader event,” Wilhelm says.

The results of today’s tests will be complete with 24 hours, meaning any positive cases would be included in the next few days total.

