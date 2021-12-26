Donor leaves stack of $100 bills in Salvation Army Red Kettle just before Christmas

By WBZ Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILFORD, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The Salvation Army of Massachusetts got a much-needed gift in one of its famous Red Kettles just before Christmas.

The charity organization, which has been struggling to match last year’s fundraising efforts, shared a photo of a stack of $100 bills on Christmas Eve.

“What a surprise! This last-minute #RedKettle gift from a generous Milford donor will make a lasting impact,” the Salvation Army of Greater Milford posted to social media. “Your generosity means #HopeMarchesOn into the new year!”

Earlier in the holiday season, the Salvation Army said Red Kettle donations were down over 20% statewide compared to last year. The organization’s goal is to raise $3 million through kettle donations in Massachusetts.

The holiday season is the biggest fundraising opportunity for the Salvation Army. But the Corps said COVID-19 worries have kept many older adults from volunteering to ring bells and collect cash.

The Salvation Army says 82 cents of every dollar goes right back to the community where it was donated.

Donations can be made online to a virtual kettle at salarmy.us/MassRedKettle.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.