Dwayne Johnson surprises his mom with a car for Christmas

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Dwayne Johnson gave his mother a heartfelt surprise this Christmas.

The actor and entrepreneur posted the sweet moment when he gifted his mother a car over the holiday weekend..

His young daughter’s helped him with the big reveal.

“She was shocked,” Johnson wrote. “She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy joy. Hell, even Hobbs, my dog wanted to peep the whip with his new Christmas chicken.”

He went on to write, “I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life. I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she.”

Johnson has reason to celebrate this year. Not only did he have a massive success with his tequila Teremana, his latest movie, “Red Notice,” became the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant.

Who needs Santa Claus when you have The Rock!

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.