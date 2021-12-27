Employee shot in the face during gas station robbery in Overland, police say

By DAN GREENWALD

Click here for updates on this story

OVERLAND, Missouri (KMOV) — An employee was shot in the face during a suspected robbery of a gas station in Overland Sunday night, police tell News 4.

The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. at the Quik Mart near the intersection of Lackland Road and Leslie. Police say two suspects went into the store and one fired shots, hitting the employee in the face.

The victim was alert and talking when he was taken to a hospital. Police are still searching for the suspects, who they believe fled in a dark SUV.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.