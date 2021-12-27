Man charged in toddler’s death after surveillance video failed to show child being hit by car, according to charging documents

By DAN GREENWALD

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A man accused of killing a toddler claimed the child was fatally injured when he was hit by a car, according to court documents.

Timothy Robinson, 33, is charged with second-degree felony murder and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. The charges are connected to the death of 3-year-old Emmanuel Ware.

Ware and the boy’s mother were staying with Robinson in the 2600 block of Rutger when the incident occurred. On Dec. 10 police reported being called to the apartment because Ware was not conscious nor breathing and had bruises all over his body. Police said the child was carried out of the building to police by his mother. Ware later died at the hospital.

Charging documents state Ware was left in Robinson’s care while his mother went to a job interview. When she returned home, the mother said she found her son unconscious on the floor with multiple head wounds. Robinson initially said he had taken the boy to a gas station to get cigarettes and during the trip the boy was hit by a car. When Ware’s mother called police, Robinson reportedly left the home.

St. Louis police investigated further and reportedly found no evidence the child had been hit by a car. Court documents state police looked at surveillance footage. They also reported finding no evidence that Robinson and Ware were in the store around the time the alleged incident occurred. The Medical Examiner concluded Ware’s injuries were not consistent with the child being hit by a car.

Robinson is also being held in connection with a robbery that took place on December 13.

