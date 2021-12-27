Respected Durham Assistant Fire Marshal dies

By WRAL Staff

DURHAM, North Carolina (WRAL) — Durham firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own on Monday morning.

The North Carolina chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators posted about the death of Assistant Fire Marshal Scott Merritt.

The post notes Merritt was a long-time member who died on Sunday.

“It is with great sadness that we must inform you of the passing of Durham Assistant Fire Marshal Scott Merritt,” the post read. “He was a longtime member of the North Carolina Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators; and was on the Fire-Arson Review Board for the NC Fire-Rescue Commission. He passed away on December 26, 2021, at his home surrounded by loved ones.”

A cause of death has not been released.

