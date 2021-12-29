Christmas trees burned at Kane’ohe Bay sandbar ‘illegal and disrespectful,’ DLNR says

By Web Staff

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is warning the community not to burn Christmas trees at Kaneohe Sand Bar.

The DLNR warns that anyone caught could be cited or arrested.

In the past years, social media has shown photographs and videos of large crowds congregating as tree-fueled fires burn.

The State Administrative Rules (HAR) is reminding the public that this activity is a violation and destructive to both the ocean and terrestrial natural resources.

“We receive tips about tree burnings every year and dispatch DOCARE officers to He‘eia Kea Small Boat Harbor, the point-of-departure for boats heading to the sandbar. Unfortunately, we can’t always identify the individuals involved in these illegal and disrespectful activities,” said DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) Chief Jason Redulla.

People who witness this violation can report incidents by calling: 808-643-DLNR (3567) or via the free DLNRTip app.

“Clearly, our officers cannot be everywhere, all the time, and the faster we receive reports about illegal activities, the better chance we have of responding in time to educate violators, and when necessary to cite them. All we ask is for everyone to respect the ‘aina,” said Redulla.

