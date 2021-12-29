Woman reportedly waiting in line threatened to shoot people at Bristol, CT, testing site

By Andrew Masse

BRISTOL, Connecticut (WFSB) — Police are searching for a woman, accused of making violent threat towards other people at a local COVID-19 testing site.

This all unfolded around 1:25 Tuesday afternoon at the testing located on North Main Street in Bristol.

Bristol Police said that a woman had called the main office of the private company that was administering the tests and complained about the long wait, as well as the service.

At some point during the conversation, the woman threatened to shoot people that were at the testing site.

Responding officers did not locate the woman responsible for making the violent threats. The testing site was subsequently shut down for the remainder of the day.

The North Main Street testing site reopened Wednesday morning, with additional officers on site to ensure the safety of everyone that was passing through.

“There is a high demand for COVID-19 tests, and people attending these sites are asked to exercise patience and civility,” Bristol Police Lt. Geoffrey Lund said.

Anyone with any information regarding the woman’s identity is asked to contact Bristol Police at 860-584-3011.

