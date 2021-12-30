Woman who allegedly fired shots at people, taken into custody following standoff in Kansas City

By ZOE BROWN

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A police standoff is over, a woman is in custody, and a dog she shot is dead following a string of incidents in Kansas City today.

According to the KCPD, it all began just before 2 p.m. when they received several calls about a disturbance with a weapon and the sound of gunshots in the area of 17th and Newton.

That suspect, a woman, was seen walking down the street with a rifle. She then began firing it at several people who were doing some work outside.

She then went into a residence she had no association with and fired several shots. There were several people inside with their dog. They did not know her.

Ultimately, she shot the dog and left on foot.

She then walked into another residence in the 1800 block of Ewing, which she is believed to be associated with.

Officers talked to a man there who cooperated and exited the house. He told them that there wasn’t anyone else inside with the woman.

At that point, a standoff was initiated in order to bring additional tactical resources and negotiators to the scene.

Just after 4 p.m., the woman exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.

It’s believed that no people were injured in all this. However, the dog she shot did die.

