15-yo found shot to death at Airbnb rental

By Josh Morgan

DOUGLASVILLE, Georgia (WCGL) — A teen was found dead at an Airbnb rental property in Douglasville early Friday morning.

Douglasville Police say the responded to a home on Deering Court just after midnight. When they arrived, they found a large group of people and several vehicles.

They also found a 15-year-old who had been shot and killed.

No other details regarding the incident have been released at this time.

Police are asking you to reach out if you attended this event, know someone who attended this event, or have any information regarding this incident.

You are asked to contact Detective Futch at 678-293-1633 or email: futcha@douglasvillega.gov.

