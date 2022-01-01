Dan Reeves, former NFL coach and player, has died

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

Dan Reeves, the former National Football League head coach and Dallas Cowboys running back, has died, according to NFL.com. He was 77.

Reeves died early Saturday at his home in Atlanta “due to complications from a long illness,” according to a family statement to NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo.

“His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community,” it said.

