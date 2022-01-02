Lionel Messi tests positive For Covid-19, says Paris Saint-Germain

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

Lionel Messi is one of four Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players to have tested positive for Covid-19, the club said in a statement on Sunday.

The other three players are Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala.

All players are “in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol,” the ​team said.

PSG is scheduled to face Vannes in the French Cup’s round of 32 on Monday.

More to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.