5-year-old boy dies after tree lands on home in DeKalb County, GA

By MARIYA MURROW

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A 5-year-old boy is dead after a tree fell onto his home in DeKalb County Monday morning.

It happened just after 5 a.m. along Glenwood Road. First responders rushed to the scene where they found the home forcefully split in half. Firefighters on scene tell CBS46 they believe strong winds combined with rain and soft ground caused the tree to fall.

The mother of the boy was also trapped by the falling tree but was not injured.

