Former Red Sox pitcher Jim Corsi shares emotional story of his battle with terminal cancer

BOSTON (WBZ) — Former Red Sox pitcher and Newton native Jim Corsi has not been given a long time to live. He is 60 years young and is dying of cancer.

But he is living by faith and with his family by his side, he is not fighting his battle alone.

“I got liver cancer, stage four, and colon cancer,” Corsi told WBZ-TV Sports Director Steve Burton, a longtime friend. “I made a mistake when I was younger by not getting a colonoscopy.

“I should have done it,” he said fighting back tears. “If you’re out there, don’t wait. Don’t be stupid. I was a professional athlete and thought I was invincible, strong. You’re not. Cancer is not prejudice to anybody.

“That’s my message: Don’t wait,” Corsi urges. “You don’t want to end up like this. If you get it soon enough, you’ll be alright.”

He isn’t sure if he’ll make it to next October, so the family held a special wedding for his oldest daughter, Julianne, a few months ago. Jim was able to walk her down the aisle.

“It was the most important thing that he could have done,” she said. “It was just so meaningful and special. It was amazing.”

“They’re everything,” Corsi said of his family. “I need more time. I’m not ready to check out. My kids are young, they’re going to have kids. I want to see a grandkid.”

Corsi handled some big pressure moments during his 10-year MLB career. He was not just a local kid who made it to the big leagues, but he won a World Series with the Oakland Athletics in 1989. He spent three seasons with the local team, pitching for the Red Sox from 1997-1999.

“I’m at peace,” he told Burton. “I know if I die I’m going to a better place. I feel sorry for everyone I’ll leave behind.”

He’s staying strong through the support of family and friends. Recently, his former Oakland teammate and good friend Dennis Eckersly called to offer some support.

“We’re all here for you,” said Eck. “We love you, you know. We love you!”

Stay strong, Jim.

