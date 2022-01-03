Sheriff’s office collecting books, puzzles for inmates

By Zoe Brown

CLAY COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a drive for paperback books and puzzles this month.

The sheriff’s office says that the book supply for inmates has been limited because of the pandemic, as some nonprofits who used to provide books aren’t able to any more.

They say that several inmates have said there were only romance novels to read, which doesn’t interest most of the 85% of the inmate population who is male.

Those who work at the detention center also want to provides puzzles to keep inmates busy. They have found that when inmates are occupied they are more likely to “keep the peace.”

The book and puzzle drive will be held from Jan. 3 – Jan. 31. Books and puzzles can be dropped off in the main lobby of the sheriff’s office located at 12 S. Water St.

Books have to be paperback for the inmates’ safety. However, all genres are accepted.

If you have a church or business that would like to be a collection point, you are asked to email Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd at sarah.boyd@sheriffclayco.com to make arrangements.

The following have already volunteered to be collection points:

The Smithville Police Department Holt City Hall Clay County Administration Building First Christian Church of Smithville Betty’s Place (restaurant) in Holt

