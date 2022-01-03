Snow forecast: See how much snow is expected in your area

By Judson Jones, CNN Meteorologist

It’s the first week of the new year and snow is falling across the US. In some places for the first time this season.

Storms on the East Coast and West Coast are packing quite the punch. Use the interactive map below to zoom in and discover just how much snow is forecast for any place you call home.

For the latest weather news and local forecast, click here.

Follow live-updates on the East Coast storm here.

If you are curious about how much snow is on the ground, you can zoom around the next map to reveal where the white stuff is still hanging around.

