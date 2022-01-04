Hawaii DOH issues ‘final decision’ affirming emergency order to shut down Red Hill fuel facility

By Web staff

HONOLULU (KITV) — The Hawaii Department of Health has issued its final decision, upholding the emergency order on shutting down the Navy’s Red Hill fuel storage facility.

The final order — made by DOH Deputy Director Marian Tsuji — comes after listening to exceptions made by the Navy.

The Navy filed the exceptions on Dec. 29 arguing, among other things, it should not be required to drain fuel from its tanks, as ordered by Hawaii Gov. David Ige.

Ige issued his order after the Navy disclosed that fuel from a World War II-era fuel storage facility at Red Hill had contaminated one of its drinking water wells and sickened hundreds in military housing.

The Navy also argued that Deputy Attorney General David Day used an “overbroad” interpretation of the DOH’s emergency authority to regulate underground fuel storage tanks.

According to the DOH, Tsuji’s final order affirms the emergency order, which compels the NaVy to to the following:

• Immediately suspend operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Tanks, including fuel transfers. The Navy must continue to maintain environmental and monitoring controls.

• Take immediate steps to install drinking water treatment system(s) at Red Hill Shaft to ensure distribution of drinking water conforms to the standards prescribed by the federal Safe Drinking Water Act and applicable federal and state regulations. This action should also minimize movement of the contaminant plume(s).

• Submit a workplan and implementation schedule within 30 days, prepared by a qualified independent third party approved by DOH, to assess the operations and system integrity to safely defuel the Bulk Fuel Storage Tanks. Upon DOH’s approval of the assessment, workplan and implementation schedule, the Navy must make necessary corrective actions to address any deficiencies as expeditiously as possible.

• Within 30 days of completion of required corrective actions, remove fuel from the Bulk Fuel Storage Tanks at the Red Hill facility.

• Within 30 days, submit a workplan and implementation schedule, prepared by a qualified independent third party approved by DOH, to assess operations and system integrity of the Red Hill facility to determine design and operational deficiencies that may impact the environment and develop recommendations for corrective action. Upon the Department’s approval, the Navy must perform work and implement corrective actions as expeditiously as possible.

The Navy still has the opportunity to appeal the final decision.

