Henry County family survives tree falling onto home

By TORI COOPER, MARIYA MURROW

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A Henry County family says they are lucky to all be alive after a tree fell onto their home Monday morning.

The owner telling CBS46 the tree was just inches away from landing in her 12-year-old grandson’s room.

”Around 2:30 in the morning, we had a large oak tree in the backyard that decided to fall,” said Tracey Evans. ”It took out half the house the holes you see here are where the limbs came through.”

Evans says she believe heavy wind and rain caused it to fall right onto their roof, snapping their porch in half. She and her husband, Tim, had just paid off their home in full when disaster struck.

“Another limb came through in my grandson’s room and it was actually sticking in his mattress,” she shared.

Evans says she’s thankful that it happened early Monday morning because the night before her family was gathering right here in her kitchen around the dinner table.

“Had it fell sooner in the night, we could have probably all been hurt,” Evans shared.

Even more lucky, her 12-year-old grandson was sleeping in a different room that night because he had an allergic reaction the day before and wanted to stay close to his mom on the other side of the house.

The story comes after a 5-year-old boy was tragically killed on Monday when a tree fell onto his home in DeKalb County.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.