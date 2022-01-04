Schools continue to post closures, delays and early dismissals due to staffing shortages

By MARCY JONES, ROB POLANSKY

CONNECTICUT (WFSB) — A ripple effect from COVID-19 has led to a shortage of bus drivers and school staff across the state.

As a result, many students will not be heading to class on Tuesday.

Tuesday morning, Hamden Public Schools announced on their website that Hamden High School will be closed for the day due to staffing shortages.

Prince Tech in Hartford said it will be keeping its doors closed because of a shortage of bus drivers.

Torrington and Stonington public schools were also closed on Tuesday. Emmet O’Brien Technical School in Ansonia posted an early dismissal.

Shelton Public Schools will have a 2-hour delay.

The list of schools has been changing since Sunday.

A number of bus drivers across the state called out sick and school officials braced themselves for more call outs.

Bus companies told Channel 3 that just one call out can have a major impact. They added that they are also switching up their routes to try to accommodate as many students as they can.

“We are looking at further consolidations that you can make on some routes or piggy backing one route on top of another,” said Jon Hipsher, chief operating officer, M&J Bus Inc. “Anything we can do to continue to safely get these kids to school and get them home in the afternoon.”

